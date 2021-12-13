Thomas Mallows, BBC Sport

Despite having a full week to prepare, Manchester United looked sluggish and rarely threatened against a side who have conceded more goals than any other in the Premier League this season.

They faded further in the second half but, like against Palace, managed to find a way, with Cristiano Ronaldo emphatically dispatching the match-winning spot-kick after Max Aarons had dragged him down.

It means United have kept successive clean sheets in the league for the first time since a run of four from February to March 2021, and have won three straight games in the competition for only the second time this season.

There is also a bit of history for Ralf Rangnick, who became the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge - after Ernest Mangnall in 1903.

For Norwich, injury, ineligibility and illness forced boss Dean Smith into five changes to the side that lost at Tottenham last week.

They suffered a further injury blow after 20 minutes when captain Grant Hanley was forced off with a shoulder problem, with midfielder Jacob Sorensen having to come on and play alongside Ozan Kabak in defence.

But despite the patched-up nature of the side, it was a performance full of effort and endeavour.

A lack of attacking threat again let them down - no team has scored fewer than Norwich's eight goals in the Premier League this season - though they can rightly point to an impressive performance by David de Gea.