Former Leeds and Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown thinks Crystal Palace will be "disappointed" with defeat at Elland Road.

Raphinha scored a 93rd-minute penalty as Kevin Friend awarded a spot-kick for handball by Marc Guehi after the video assistant referee recommended he check the pitchside monitor. But Brown felt the decision was harsh.

"I think Guehi's gone to get leverage and he's using his arm so he doesn't collide with Liam Cooper," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Cooper misses it and it hits his arm plum even though it's in a natural position. I think he's very, very unlucky."

Palace played their part in a tight game and Brown was encouraged by what he saw.

"You felt they were comfortable and there were some positive things," he added.

"They had good technical play and were a threat on the counter-attack. Patrick Vieira will be disappointed they didn’t get a result."

