Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are aiming to win the Premier League for the first time since 2016-17, but this will be seen as two points dropped against a depleted Everton side.

Chelsea dominated and only an inspired performance from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, along with some wasteful play from the hosts, kept the score goalless until 70 minutes.

When Mason Mount finally broke Everton’s resistance, Tuchel would have expected his side to complete the job and remain only two points behind leaders Manchester City.

But the Toffees, without 12 players through injury and illness, showed great character and spirit to fight back and equalise four minutes later.

And two of the youngsters Rafael Benitez had trusted came up good for him.

Anthony Gordon sent in a free-kick from deep and Jarrad Branthwaite, in his first league appearance of the season and in only his second Everton game, steered the ball in at the back post.

Everton remain 14th, but this point is surely one of their best and most unexpected results of the campaign.