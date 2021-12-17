Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Leeds will be feeling low after they were hammered by Manchester City on Tuesday, and injuries have taken their toll on Marcelo Bielsa's side.

So, although Arsenal's away form has been decidedly ropey of late, I fancy them to get something at Elland Road.

The Gunners still need to be more consistent on the road but they are up in fourth place, which is pretty much as good as they could hope for.

Mikel Arteta's side don't always play well, but they are rarely a pushover these days, which is a good sign.

Femi's prediction: 0-3

Too often, part of the problem is that Mikel Arteta picks his side as if we are the worst team, but that cannot happen here - we have to go for it this time and make a real statement. If he gets it wrong against Leeds, there will be a really bad reaction.

TJ's prediction: 0-3

Defensively we are all right, we just don't score goals - something is wrong there, because we are an attacking team. This time it has to be different, we have to try to take Leeds apart. For once I am actually looking forward to an away game because I can't believe how bad they were on Tuesday.

