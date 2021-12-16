BBC Sport

Brighton 0-1 Wolves: The pick of the stats

  • Brighton are without a win in any competition since beating Swansea in the League Cup back in September and their 11-game winless run in the Premier League (drawn eight, lost three) is the Seagulls’ longest wait for a top-flight victory in the club’s history.

  • Only Wolves and Norwich (five each) have failed to score in more different Premier League home games this season than Brighton (four).

  • Wolves have recorded back-to-back league wins over Brighton for the first time, with this the 35th different encounter between the two sides.