Brighton 0-1 Wolves: The pick of the stats
Brighton are without a win in any competition since beating Swansea in the League Cup back in September and their 11-game winless run in the Premier League (drawn eight, lost three) is the Seagulls’ longest wait for a top-flight victory in the club’s history.
Only Wolves and Norwich (five each) have failed to score in more different Premier League home games this season than Brighton (four).
Wolves have recorded back-to-back league wins over Brighton for the first time, with this the 35th different encounter between the two sides.