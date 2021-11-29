Potter on injuries, being booed & West Ham
- Published
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton travel to West Ham on Wednesday.
Here's what the Seagulls boss had to say:
Potter reported no new injuries from the 0-0 draw at Leeds. Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are hoping to be back in training in the next couple of weeks. Aaron Connolly is back in contention after suffering with "injury and confidence";
On being booed after the full-time whistle, Potter said "football is an emotional game - there will be times when the team will be booed and deservedly booed" but he thought that based on that performance "it wasn't the best" to hear the fans booing. He added: "It wasn't the majority, it was the minority";
Potter says he "doesn't doubt" the support of the fans because "they understand what we are trying to do and understand the process". He adds that the away support is "incredible";
West Ham have "a lot of attacking players who are in a good moment" with "good combinations that dominate midfield".