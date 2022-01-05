We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Norwich transfer gossip to drop so far:

Canaries outcast Todd Cantwell, out of contract in the summer, could be set for a cut-price January exit with Liverpool a surprise suitor (FourFourTwo) , external, while Leeds and Aston Villa are also interested in the midfielder.

Norwich are in a two-horse race with Championship side Blackpool for the signature of Bradford City midfielder Elliot Watt, 21 (Football League World) , external.

Chelsea could end midfielder Billy Gilmour's up-and-down loan stint at Carrow Road by bringing him back to Stamford Bridge, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel set to consider the matter in the coming days (Chelsea News), external.

