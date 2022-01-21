Christian Eriksen would be a fine addition at Crystal Palace, according to French football journalist Julien Laurens, as the Denmark playmaker continues his recovery from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June.

London rivals Brentford were linked with a move for Eriksen earlier this week, although boss Thomas Frank refused to discuss the rumours.

"I hope Eriksen will find the right project and I'm sure he'll have plenty of offers on the table," Laurens told the Euro Leagues podcast. "Just him coming back to top-level football in any way will be a miracle."

Palace defender and Eriksen's compatriot Joachim Andersen told the podcast he was "delighted" to see him back playing football and admitted he hoped he'd return to the Premier League.

"I could see him at Palace," Laurens said. "I think 'Vieira-ball' would suit him and imagine a midfield with Eriksen and Conor Gallagher."

