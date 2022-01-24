A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 African players and it's no surprise to see Chelsea making a significant contribution to the list.

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

Drogba joined Chelsea for £24m from Marseille in 2004 and his goals took the Blues to three Premier League titles, four FA Cup wins and two League Cup successes.

He also cemented his place in Chelsea history by scoring a late equaliser - and then the decisive penalty in the shootout - in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Drogba was not done with Chelsea and returned after spells in Turkey and China to help them to another Premier League and League Cup. His total of 104 Premier League goals was the most by an African player until Mohamed Salah - another former Blues player who makes this list - beat the record earlier this season.

Michael Essien (Ghana)

Midfielder Essien followed Drogba through the door and made himself a pivotal part of a very successful team. In eight seasons, he helped Chelsea win the Premier League twice, the Champions League once, the FA Cup four times and the League Cup once.

He was also named BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2006 and featured 59 times for his country.

Have your say on the top three Africans to play in the Premier League