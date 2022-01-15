Wolves 3-1 Southampton: Lage reaction

Speaking to Match of the Day, Wolves boss Bruno Lage said: "It was a very good result and it's a good moment for us. My first words go to Toti [Gomes]. Two weeks ago he came and did a couple of training sessions with us. He didn’t make any mistakes and it was compact with Conor Coady and Max Kilman, so my first words go to him.

"First half was very hard with the way they played and they pressed. They are a tough team to play. They press high but in the second half we were better and we created more chances.

"I'm proud of the boys. They work hard every day and they try to go with my ideas. Adama [Traore] is working hard and he is a professional. He wants to improve and he deserves his goal. He always comes with the ambitions to score goals."