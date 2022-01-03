Wolves boss Bruno Lage to BBC Sport: "In the end we want to create these kind of feelings in our fans. After 90 minutes they have that feeling.

"We won here. It was a good game for us. From the first minute we had that feeling. We came here to win the game. The first half was very good from our side. I think it’s clear, a big performance from our side. A fantastic game from our boys.

“Goals are a problem but creating chances is not. People just look at stats and think we are defending. When we have the ball, we come here and how many chances did we create in the first half?

"After this, one more goal. Tomorrow is a day off but after that the players need to improve. The way we’re playing and creating chances, we need to score more goals.

“We come here with a big personality. Credit for my team. We come here with a big ambition.

“We are on 28 points and we go game by game.”