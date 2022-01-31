Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Frank Lampard is in the door as Everton manager. Donny van de Beek is on the verge of signing. Is there time for another development?

Everton are looking at the possibility of signing Spurs midfielder Dele Alli, a player much admired by Lampard but who has figured in only six games under manager Antonio Conte.

The added complication is that Everton's loan quota is full after the deals for Van de Beek and Anwar el Ghazi from Aston Villa.

This means the Toffees would have to sign Alli permanently and time may be against agreeing a deal with Spurs. One to watch.