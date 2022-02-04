When Kane joined the 100 club

On this day in 2018, Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal as Tottenham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's brilliant stoppage-time strike looked to have given Liverpool victory, but referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot after Virgil van Dijk collided with Erik Lamela.

Kane placed his 96th-minute penalty into the bottom-right corner to reach a century of English top-flight goals.

After the game he was presented with the boots below to celebrate the achievement.