Tuesday talking point: How much of a risk is Liverpool's midfield?

Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Calvin Ramsay's £6.5m deal is likely to represent Liverpool's final piece of incoming business after earlier deals for Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez. Just like his predecessor Michael Edwards, sporting director Julian Ward has wrapped up transfers quickly so the new players can get a full pre-season under Jurgen Klopp.

But are Liverpool taking a risk by not strengthening the midfield?

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can all play in the central three spots required in Klopp's preferred 4-3-3, which seems enough.

But the reality is many are prone to injury and most are either before or after their peak. Only Fabinho (28) and Naby Keita (27) are an ideal age.

Klopp, though, has always been prepared to wait to get his man, and Jude Bellingham won't be available until next summer.

The 18-year-old England international would be an ideal future transfer, adding creativity, goals, physicality and leadership - but there'll be no shortage of suitors.

Liverpool missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid this transfer window and Los Blancos, our Champions League conquerors, might be able to pip us to a midfielder again. Reds though have learned to trust Klopp and his transfer team, regardless.

What do you think, Liverpool fans? Does the midfield need strengthening this summer, or is patience the key? Have your say