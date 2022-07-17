Zidane Iqbal admits he is living the dream at the moment.

The 19-year-old made his Manchester United first-team debut last season, signed a contract extension in the summer - and is now impressing on the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia under new manager Erik ten Hag.

It’s possible he could continue his career progression with a loan spell in the upcoming campaign. But, for now, he is just soaking up a chance he has dreamed of his entire life.

"If an opportunity came up to go out on loan, I would weigh up the pros and cons," he said. "Right now, it is too early to say.

"Being here is the best feeling. I have grown up loving this club and I have played here since I was eight or nine. It is hard to describe.

"I have told myself: ‘This could be the only chance I get in the first team.’ I just do what I do - and whatever is meant to be will be. I will have no regrets."

