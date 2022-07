Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed his admiration for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and addressed speculation previously linking him with the job. (The Scotsman), external

Meanwhile, Postecoglou insists he has no concerns over ex-Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic and knows he is fine after the Australian pulled out of the national team squad then refused to take calls from head coach Graham Arnold. (Daily Record), external

