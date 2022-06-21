Leicester City agreed a deal for Southampton's chief of scouting and recruitment Martyn Glover in May.

However Glover's contract runs until the end of the summer transfer window and Southampton are keen to avoid handing him over to Leicester until then.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester The Athletic's Rob Tanner said: "It is such an important role when you are a club like Leicester competing where they want to compete, on the budgets they have - recruitment has to be spot on.

"They can't afford another summer of disappointment as the blueprint for Leicester is to recruit smartly. Get these players in and develop them and then you are strong and can challenge and try to disrupt the big six as Brendan always says.

"It is such an important role so not having somebody in that position is an issue for them but there are other good people at the club who can step up and do the role in the interim. But it is not ideal. That is why they fought so hard to get Glover in early doors so he can oversee this transfer window."

Listen to the full 13 minute episode of Owynn Palmer-Atkin's show on BBC Radio Leicester here