Where will Nkunku fit in at Chelsea?

Nat Hayward, BBC Sport

After months of speculation over a deal being close, Chelsea have today announced the signing of French attacker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old Parisian began his career at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Germany in 2019, where he enjoyed four successful seasons in the Bundesliga.

What form does he carry into the Premier League?

Despite missing a significant chunk of the season with a knee injury that also ruled him out of the World Cup, Nkunku finished the season as joint-top Bundesliga scorer with 16 goals as well as registering four assists in his 25 league games

His league goals per 90 minutes of 0.76 far surpasses that offered up by any Chelsea player last season - with Raheem Sterling's 0.32 their highest.

He also scored and assisted in the DFB Pokal final to help secure Leipzig the trophy for a second successive season.

Where will Nkunku fit in at Stamford Bridge?

Given Chelsea's wealth of attacking talent, Nkunku's flexibility is likely to benefit him significantly when it comes to adapting to life in West London.

Having started his career as an attacking midfielder, he featured heavily on both wings during his early time in Germany before gravitating towards a more central role - playing as either a striker or second striker.

With Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, Nkunku may be charged with the role of leading Chelsea's line under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

What is clear is that he will not be a conventional number nine, with his tendency to move fluidly between positions likely to pose a different threat than that offered by any of the Blues' current attacking options.

What do you think will be Nkunku's main role at Chelsea?