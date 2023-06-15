Opening game - did you know?
- Published
Brighton host newcomers Luton in their first fixture of the Premier League season.
Brighton and Luton haven’t met in a league game since 2007-08, with the Seagulls winning both games in League One that season. In the top-flight, their only two meetings were in 1982-83, both wins for the Hatters (5-0 home, 4-2 away).
This is the first time Brighton and Luton will meet in their first league games of a season since the 1928-29 campaign in the Third Division South, won 1-0 by the Hatters.
Brighton have won their opening league game in each of the last two seasons, last doing so in three consecutive campaigns between 1974-75 and 1976-77.
This will be Luton's first top-flight game since a 2-1 loss to Notts County in May 1992. They're the 51st team to play in the Premier League, with two of the last three clubs making their debut in the competition winning their opening match (Huddersfield in 2017, Brentford in 2021).