Brighton and Luton haven’t met in a league game since 2007-08, with the Seagulls winning both games in League One that season. In the top-flight, their only two meetings were in 1982-83, both wins for the Hatters (5-0 home, 4-2 away).

This is the first time Brighton and Luton will meet in their first league games of a season since the 1928-29 campaign in the Third Division South, won 1-0 by the Hatters.

Brighton have won their opening league game in each of the last two seasons, last doing so in three consecutive campaigns between 1974-75 and 1976-77.