With the 2023-24 Premiership fixtures released, Old Firm fans can pencil in their derby dates for the upcoming season.

The first meeting comes on 3 September at Ibrox, with the second encounter taking place at Celtic Park on 30 December.

The third clash is back in Govan on 6 April, with a fourth and final league fixture set for Parkhead following the split - permitting both sides finish in the same half of the table...

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic held the edge over Rangers last season, winning two of four Premiership meetings, as well as triumphing over their city rivals in both cup competitions.

Although the title had already been wrapped up, Michael Beale's side earned an impressive 3-0 win in the most recent encounter.

Can Rangers carry that forward into the new season? Or will Celtic, now being led by the returning Brendan Rodgers, continue to dominate?