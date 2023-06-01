Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, although the Old Trafford club are yet to agree a transfer for the 24-year-old England international who is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Chelsea have given permission for Manchester City to open talks with their Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29. (Mail, external)

Joao Felix has been offered to Newcastle on a loan deal by parent club Atletico Madrid just days after Chelsea opted not to sign the 23-year-old Portugal forward on a permanent transfer. (Mail, external)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, has agreed to leave Chelsea for AC Milan as the Serie A club prepare a £13m offer for the England midfielder. (La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sun, external)

Chelsea will look to sell Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, who was a £33m signing from Napoli last summer. (Evening Standard, external)

