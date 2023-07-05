Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, has rejected interest from Saudi Arabia so he can push through a move to Manchester United. (90min), external

Brighton's 25-year-old Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has emerged as a potential target for United. (Mail)

United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham are among a large group of clubs who have shown an interest in Red Bull Salzburg's Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 19. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been offered the chance to rival Atletico Madrid for Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26. (90min), external

