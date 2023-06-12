Well to face Dutch opposition during pre-season trip

Motherwell's first pre-season test will come against Dutch opposition as Stuart Kettlewell's men are set to face HSC Haaksbergen during their trip to the Netherlands.

The match against the Derde Divise side will take place on 27 June at the Groot Scholtenhagen stadium, with supporters welcome to attend free of charge.

"HSC Haaksbergen will provide us with valued minutes during our training camp," Kettlewell says.

"As much as training is important, playing matches is what will help the players get up to speed for the new season."

In a club statement, Motherwell say a second pre-season fixture is "close to being confirmed and will be announced shortly".