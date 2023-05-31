'Everton had a kick in the pants and didn't do anything about it' - Southall

Former Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall believes the club had a "kick in the pants" last season but "didn't do anything about it".

The Toffees survived relegation by four points in the 2021/22 season and came even closer this campaign - narrowly beating the drop with a 1-0 final day win over Bournemouth.

"I don't think there's any need to celebrate failure," Southall told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"Last year we had a kick in the pants and we didn't do anything about it. The league table never lies. We are where we are because of what we are.

"What Sean Dyche has done - he's done a great job with everybody else's players. He's done a great job but at some stage we're going to have to act and change the philosophy of the club.

"If the fans turn up expecting us to live up to the motto and we are just average, people are going to get fed up."

Everton's off-field problems dogged their season, with the club being referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of financial fair play rules and the board not attending any home games since January due to "threatening correspondence".

"I look at the team and think it's not that great," Southall added.

"Will there be money in the summer? I don't know. What I would like is some transparency from the board. There's not going to be major changes and we're going to be what we've been this season next season or just slightly improved.

"We might be a fitter version of what we've done. To win stuff you have to be quality and we're short on quality. Not low on effort but low on quality.

"We need massive change, we need a change at the top for sure. We need investment and investment doesn't always have to be money. It has to be a culture change in as much as you live up to the motto, you do things around the club.

"We seem to be really embarrassed about Goodison, about saying we want to win the league, about anything positive."