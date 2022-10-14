Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Everton were a bit underwhelming against Manchester United at the weekend, especially after taking an early lead.

The Toffees defence has improved a lot since the last time they came to Spurs - they lost 5-0 in March - but United showed you can still get at them.

I think Everton boss Frank Lampard will be quite pragmatic here, but stopping Spurs won't be easy. Harry Kane is up and running and Son Heung-min is still in my fantasy team and is going to come good soon.

So, Tottenham will find a way though. How comfortable this is for them just depends on when they score their first goal.

Ian's prediction: 3-1

This is a tough one to call but I am going with Spurs.

