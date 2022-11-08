S﻿t Mirren manager Stephen Robinson notes Keanu Baccus' Australia call-up as "deserved", adding it's a "credit" to the club.

M﻿idfielder Baccus has made Graham Arnold's 26-player squad for this month's World Cup in Qatar, but defender Ryan Strain has missed out.

“I am delighted for Baccus,” the Northern Irishman said.

“Disappointed for Ryan, he was unfortunate not to get in but delighted for Keanu, he has fully deserved it and he is a pleasure to work with. He has added a lot to us and it is a credit to everyone at the football club in terms of recruitment.

“We now have a team to support at the World Cup so it is great. Our fans have an interest – they will be wanting the Socceroos to win now.”

R﻿obinson, whose side will be aiming to bounce back from their 3-2 weekend defeat by Ross County when St Johnstone visit Paisley on Wednesday, revealed defender Richard Tait requires a further two weeks’ rest as he looks to overcome a groin injury.

﻿“They are not going to operate at this stage but he does need a full two weeks’ rest,” Robinson said.

“You don’t rush onto surgery if you don’t need it. The specialist does not feel surgery is required at this stage.

“He has had an injection, we are hoping that will settle him down.”