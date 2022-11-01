Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup.
Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Meanwhile, summer signing Phillips has been dogged by injuries and has played only 14 minutes for his new club across three substitute appearances.
"Kalvin is doing partial training sessions, not contact yet but we'll see his evolution," said Guardiola. "I'm not going to use a player who is not ready either physically or in terms of rhythm.
"At the moment I think it will be tight.
"And Kyle, I'm impressed with how quick his recovery has been but he will be later than Kalvin.
"I don't know Gareth's [Southgate] intentions but he speaks with the players regularly. They know better than me. If you're asking me today, if they'll be fit, I'll say it's likely."