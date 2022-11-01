A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Marcus Rashford continued his welcome resurgence by scoring his 100th Manchester United goal in Sunday's victory over West Ham

After spending last season battling off-field issues that translated into agonising struggles on the pitch, his seventh goal of the new campaign indicated he could be back better than ever.

One of Europe's most dangerous attacking threats when operating in the left-central channel, Rashford is now adding headers to his game.

Last Thursday, the 25-year-old arrived off the bench against Sheriff Tiraspol to powerfully connect with Luke Shaw's cross and head United into a 2-0 lead.

At the weekend, it was more of the same. It was no contest against Thilo Kehrer in the air, cannoning Christian Eriksen's sumptuous delivery past Lukas Fabianski for the only goal.

Before the Sheriff game, Rashford hadn't scored a header since a 4-1 win over Newcastle in December 2019. In fact, of his 98 career goals before the Moldovans came to town, he had netted only five with his head.

If United's number 10 can become a consistent threat in the air, the Rashford of old will be a distant memory - but the new one could be better.