N﻿eil Johnston, BBC Sport

Arsenal had been pretty much faultless in Europe this season, with four wins out of four, including a narrow 1-0 win over PSV at Emirates Stadium last week.

This was their biggest test to date on the continent, yet they were second best as PSV - who included Jarrad Branthwaite, on loan from Everton, in the centre of defence - produced a dominant performance in front of their own fans.

"We didn't get any control," added Arteta. "We didn't get the ball in the areas we wanted. We gave so many balls away, which allowed so many transitions."

Having won eight successive games, Arteta's side have now failed to win their past two.

They remain favourites to finish top of the group, but Arteta now seems unlikely to be in a position to rest key players before the heavyweight London derby at Chelsea on 6 November after a second defeat in 16 games this season.