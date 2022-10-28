P﻿ostecoglou on injuries, Celtic's mental strength & Livi's plastic pitch

L﻿ewis Irons, BBC Scotland

C﻿eltic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership visit to Livingston.

H﻿ere are the key points from his press conference:

  • Jota and Carl Starfelt are back in training and Callum McGregor is the only absentee.

  • Celtic’s players have handled the physical demands well as the injury situation has improved compared to this time last season.

  • Comeback win against Hearts and last-gap victory at St Johnstone showed strong mental character of team amid draining schedule of domestic and Champions League football.

  • On Livingston, he knows the challenge and says previous performances and results will have no bearing on Sunday's game.

  • Reiterates he doesn’t like plastic pitches – Celtic will train on their Lennoxtown astroturf but nothing changes regarding preparation.

  • World Cup won’t play any part in trying to get more out of his players who may be on the brink of a place in their national squad.

SNS