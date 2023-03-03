Dyche said Everton had one point in five before his arrival and now have six in five, which shows "factual progress and steps forward" being made.

He said the mentality should be that "every Premier League game" is a must-win one, not just Forest on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewis is "recovering" and "getting stronger" from his hamstring injury so "we will see" if he is fit to play.

The Toffees boss pointed out that Neal Maupay is working "extremely hard" and the team "will score, that is football". He added: We are asking the players to get the ball at risk and be braver on the ball."

Dyche was asked about a report from Turkey that Alex Iwobi is unhappy at the club and linked with a move to Fenerbahce. "I have seen him today, he seems quite happy. It is unlikely [he will leave]."