Patrick Vieira has spoken of concern at Crystal Palace and of an awareness the club is currently embroiled in a relegation “fight”.

Palace currently sit 12th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone.

But they are 10 games without a win in all competitions, a run dating back to New Year’s Eve.

The Eagles, who face Manchester City on Saturday, have also struggled for goals, with only four teams in the league managing fewer than the 21 they have produced this season.

"I think if I'm sitting in front of you and telling you that I'm not concerned it will be a lie," said Vieira.

"Of course we are concerned, of course we are aware of our position in the table. It's important for us to remain calm and keep working and keep improving.

“We have a tough week ahead of us and it will be important for us to try to get points, but if we want points we have to play well.

"The table is what it is. We're still five points clear, of course, but anything can happen, and we have to know that we are part of those nine, 10 teams who have to fight to stay in the Premier League.

"But we are in a better position than some of the teams. That will be enough? No. And this is why we have to prioritise our performances. How can we improve ourselves as a team to allow ourselves to win those games?"