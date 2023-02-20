Manchester United are third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Arsenal, after a routine 3-0 home win over Leicester City on Sunday.

"They look like they've got an identity now," said former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock on Match of the Day 2.

"They look like they've got the tactical nous. When you look at Erik ten Hag on the sideline, he looks calm and he looks like he's got the answers for what's happening on the pitch.

"There's a clear plan going into every game. 'If plan A doesn't work, we've got plan B. If plan B doesn't work, I'll find another plan along the way.' It's a huge improvement."

