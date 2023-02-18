St Mirren 1-0 Ross County: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

There was a question before kick-off - have St Mirren gone off the boil? They'd lost their last three, and the midweek showing against Motherwell was miles from the standard they've set themselves most of this season.

They responded resoundingly.

Excellent in the first half, they passed with purpose, spread it wide and created several chances but the ball wouldn't sit for a clean strike at goal.

They cultivated a few more chances after the break, but didn't find that edge to kill the game off. Ultimately though, they got the job done.

Stephen Robinson's headache is now his injury list, that Declan Gallagher added to when he limped off towards the end with a hamstring problem.

Scott Tanser, Richard Tait, Keanu Baccus, Alex Gogic, Alex Greive, and Jonah Ayunga. Seven first-team players out in a small squad leaves the Buddies dreadfully short of options.