Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren: What did the manager say

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson told Sportsound: "Very disappointed. It was a good chance for us to get another three points. We didn't produce our levels of performance that we have done.

"We end up chasing the game at 2-0 down. We aren't good enough to give anybody a 2-0 lead. We didn't do the things we're good at.

"As a collective, we all agree that we didn't perform on the night and we didn't deserve anything from the game.

"They did to us what we usually do to other teams for the first 20 minutes. They hurt us and we didn't have enough to get back into it.

"I remember an old manager telling me 'players don't mean to play poorly and have bad games'. There was no lack of effort or enthusiasm. We just lacked a bit of quality.

"We got punished tonight and we have to reset. We haven't lost ten points tonight, but we have to remember players don't mean to make mistakes. Unfortunately, too many players weren't at the top of their game tonight.

"If you look at our bench, we don't have very many options. We have young kids in forward areas who maybe aren't ready.