Everton v Aston Villa: Team news

Everton remain without Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of a hamstring problem and Nathan Patterson has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Amadou Onana has overcome a similar issue, while James Garner could return.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery reported no fresh injury concerns in his squad.

Diego Carlos is in the final stages of his recovery from a ruptured Achilles but is not expected to play.

