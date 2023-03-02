Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

It has to be Jamie Vardy’s wonder-strike against Liverpool.

We were on a magical run of form that eventually gave us our Premier League title-winning season. We capped it off with some wonderful goals, and our best ever goal in my opinion came from Vards.

To come from almost being relegated the season before, to consistently winning games, goals coming left, right and all over the place, our best goal is his 30-yard lob into the net past Mignolet.

It was such a sensational volley from Vardy, when he had no other option. All of us in the crowd opted for him to shoot and when the ball left his foot we all knew there was only one place that was going to go.

The golden boy in the golden season, what else would he produce other than the golden goal? After the ball hit the net the crowd jumped and the stadium rocked side to side. Our best ever goal.

