Sheff Utd 2-2 Everton: Key stats
Despite earning their first point, Everton have made their joint-worst start to a Premier League season after four games, alongside the 1994-95 campaign.
Sheffield United avoided defeat in a Premier League game in which they conceded first for the first time since a 2-1 win over West Brom in February 2021.
Everton have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (D5 L6), and none of their last seven away from home (D4 L3).
Aged 21 years and 267 days, Sheffield United’s Cameron Archer was the youngest English player to score on his Premier League debut since Matty Longstaff for Newcastle against Man Utd in October 2019 (19y 199d).
Abdoulaye Doucoure’s opener ended Everton’s run of 316 minutes without scoring in the Premier League, since Doucoure himself netted against Bournemouth on the final day of last season. It was the Toffees’ first goal from their 47th shot of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.