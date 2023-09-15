Emmanuel Dennis has joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on loan.

The forward arrived at The City Ground from Championship side Watford in August 2022 and has made 25 appearances for the Reds, scoring two goals.

He had fallen out of favour with boss Steve Cooper, failing to make an appearance this campaign, and was left out of Forest's 25-man Premier League squad.

The 25-year-old will now join up with the Turkish Super Lig side - who are 19th in the table - for the rest of 2023-24.