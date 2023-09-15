Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game against Luton Town on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Deadline day signing Alex Iwobi "will be involved in the squad", while Sasa Lukic is unavailable and Tom Cairney "is still in doubt".

On whether he is happy with his squad, Silva said: "100%. We are going to be competitive and make our fans proud. I'm happy with the squad."

On Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed's new contracts: "Great news for us as a football club. We felt it was a good moment to take important decisions and give the fans good feelings as well."

On reports Palhinha could still leave the club, Silva added: "I don't want to talk about the market again."

On preparing to take charge of his 100th Fulham game: "It's a nice number and time flies, it's unbelievable. Football is so intense, sometimes you don't feel the time going."

Reflecting on the season so far, he said: "We have been really competitive in all games. Things out of our control have made it more difficult. But I prefer to look forward and we are going to improve."

