Arnaut Danjuma says Everton are “nearly there" in converting performances into wins.

Danjuma scored as the Toffees got a first point of the season in Saturday’s draw at Sheffield United.

"I think there has been an all-too common feeling so far this season of, 'we should have won this game' - against Fulham, against Wolves and again against Sheffield United on Saturday," Danjuma told Everton's website.

"We need to get rid of that. On one side, it's good because we know we're nearly there, but on the flip side it's about results and we know we have to make those happen.

"We should have got three points (at the weekend) but it was important to get one in the end, but I wouldn't call it a 'reward' - for us it's all about winning.

"I know the club has had two difficult seasons and, honestly, this is a

process.

"We're still early in the season and I'm wary of saying that because, of course, you want to start as you mean to go on, but it is a process and we're building things and it's about fine-tuning the details.

"We want to be at the point where we kill games off. We've been getting a lot right - not that part, but I believe we are nearly there in terms of converting these performances into wins."