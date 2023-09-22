So far in 2023, Chelsea have had the joint-fewest wins (five) and have the lowest goals-per-game average (0.86) of any Premier League team to have played across both campaigns.

After winning six of their first eight away Premier League games under Unai Emery (D1 L1), Aston Villa have just one victory in their past seven on the road (D2 L4). However, the Villans are so far unbeaten in London under Emery in the competition (W2 D2).

Despite having the fifth-highest expected goals total in the Premier League this season (10.3), Chelsea have scored just five goals, with only Everton (-5.6) underperforming their xG more than the Blues this term (-5.3).

Last time out against Crystal Palace, Pau Torres made more passes (124) and more successful passes (117) than any Villa player on record in a Premier League match (since 2003-04). Torres has also made more progressive carries than any other player in the division this season (89).