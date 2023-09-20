Bayern Munich 4-3 Man Utd: Analysis

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

After a 2022-23 campaign of progress, Manchester United are again sailing in choppy waters.

Last season, Erik ten Hag looked to have steadied one of European football's biggest ships following the failure of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tenure and the ill-advised interim experiment with Ralf Rangnick.

Having led them to a first piece of major silverware in six seasons and back into the Champions League, optimism was high at the club going into this campaign.

But three defeats in the first five Premier League games - their worst start in a decade - has seen this rapidly evaporate and now they must digest a humbling start to their European campaign.

It could have been different. They could, and probably should, have led inside five minutes as Alphonso Davies' timely tackle stopped Facundo Pellistri tapping in but set up Christian Eriksen to fire an effort from close range straight at Sven Ulreich.

Similarly, at the start of the second half, had they been able to test Bayern Munich's resolve for longer at 2-1, rather than conceding again inside five minutes, they may have taken something.

And then at the end, they showed fight to forge Casemiro's double - only for that to be made moot by their soft concession of a fourth.

This is a United side undone by early-season results, injuries and costly moments of ineptitude.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana's error for the opener was a shocker and one a side with such fragile confidence can ill afford. It was followed by a period where players seemed happier to hide than rally in the face of adversity.

Before Wednesday's game, Ten Hag bemoaned that he had yet to field his strongest XI during his tenure, so maybe it is only fair to judge him and his side this season when they are closer to that.

But this is still a United side with talent in it - and it's one that needs to not only win at Burnley on Saturday but do so convincingly.