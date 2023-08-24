Taiwo Awoniyi says Nottingham Forest's players "understand each other better" and a more settled squad, after a huge influx of signings last season, is helping the team achieve positive results.

The side was revamped following Forest's promotion to the Premier League in 2022 and they survived relegation after finding form in the closing weeks of the season.

The Nigeria international told BBC Radio Nottingham: "Looking at last season, [we were] new guys coming into the Premier League and we were trying to get used to each other, but [in the] new season we've spent another year together and we're more familiar with each other.

"That's come into place and we're just trying not to be in the place where we started last season, trying to improve and I think that's what we're doing presently.

"The first few months last year was trying to get to know each other and everybody can see towards the end of the season when we understood each other better. That's translating to the new season, I know what my team-mates are doing on and off the pitch and we understand each other better."

Awoniyi's form is more evidence of Forest's improvement - he scored six goals in the final four matches of last season and he has netted in each of Forest's opening two games this term.

Forest, who have started the campaign with a loss at Arsenal and a home win over Sheffield United, face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"For us as a group, every game is important, whether it's Manchester City, Manchester United or Sheffield United," said Awoniyi. "They're all important games, we have to go there with the hope of fighting for the three points and at the end of 90 minutes we'll see what happens."