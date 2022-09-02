David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Moyes faces late decisions on Gianluca Scamacca and Aaron Cresswell. He confirmed Ben Johnson will not be available.

He is pleased with the signings he has made this summer: “We've tried to bring in players we really believe can keep us up near the top end. I think the top clubs have also recruited well. We were short and we needed the players in.”

On how and when to blood Lucas Paqueta: “We want to get him involved but we want to be fair and give him a chance to get to know the players and how we play, and to get used to the Premier League as well.”

He is happy to be back playing on a Saturday: "We've probably had a year of Sunday football so it feels strange, but it's great to be playing on a Saturday. The tradition in this country is Saturday is a day of football."

