F﻿iorentina warmed up for their Europa Conference League match against Heart of Midlothian with defeat on Sunday.

Vincenzo Italiano's side lost 1-0 away to Serie A opponents Atalanta, Ademola Lookman scoring the only goal in the second half.

W﻿ith two wins and three draws from eight, Fiorentina are 11th in the division. T﻿he Florence side have picked up one point from their opening two Conference League Group A games.

H﻿earts got their first points with a 2-0 win away to RFS last time out but Robbie Neilson's side lost 4-0 to Scottish Premiership opponents Rangers on Saturday.