Hibernian 2-1 St Mirren: What did the manager say

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Sportsound: "We gave ourselves a huge uphill task. We concede so early on from a huge individual mistake. I take responsibility for that because I want the boys to try and play out.

"It's two individual errors. I got an incredible response in the second half and that's all we can ask. I feel we should have come out with a point.

"We had a couple of great chances towards the end that we didn't take from a few yards out. Ultimately, we got punished for our start.

"The boys that stayed on the pitch gave me absolutely everything and it's difficult to criticise them. A point would have been a fair result."