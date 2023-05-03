'Beale needs to be incredibly astute in transfer market as overhaul unfolds'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

In some ways, the next four weeks are going to be extremely interesting for Rangers supporters, despite the lack of a competitive goal, with the winds of change beginning to blow through the club.

Already gone or going: Douglas Park, the chairman; Ross Wilson, the director of football; Stewart Robertson, the managing director; Craig Mulholland, the academy director. Out of contract: Allan McGregor, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos.

Add to that uncertain futures for Malik Tillman (will Rangers exercise the option to buy and will the player want to move permanently?), Jon McLaughlin and Scott Wright, both of whom have already been linked with moves away, and no wonder Michael Beale said on Sunday the club was facing its biggest squad rebuild in years.

If you’re the manager, is there any point in playing any of the players you know aren’t going to be here beyond the summer in the remaining five league games?

As I mentioned a couple of weeks back, is now the time for Robby McCrorie, Leon King, Alex Lowry (if fit) and others to be allowed an opportunity to show they can truly be a part of Rangers’ future under Beale?

The other question is how do you finance a successful rebuild? Quite apart from the mismanagement that has led to previous assets like Kent and Morelos being allowed to leave for nothing, teams are not going to be queuing up to pay top dollar for Wright or Glen Kamara or Rabbi Matondo, for example, having watched them underperform, or not perform at all, all season.

Beale is going to have to be incredibly astute in the transfer market to transform this squad into anything like Celtic’s.

Qualifying for the Champions League again would help, but the rebuild has to be done long before the end of August, so the coming weeks and months are certainly going to be worth watching at Ibrox.