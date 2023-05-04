McDermott's 'substantial experience' will benefit Hibs, says Kensell

Hibs are convinced they have the "right person" in place as director of football after Brian McDermott was appointed following a "long and extensive" process, says chief executive Ben Kensell.

Former Reading and Leeds boss McDermott, 62, will work closely with manager Lee Johnson and focus on recruitment, football operations as well as helping to develop the academy with youth chief Steve Kean.

“Brian joins us with substantial experience in the game and has worked across numerous different roles across a football club on the sporting side, which sets him up perfectly for this role," added Kensell.

"We also wanted someone that has a strong recruitment bias, and he has that in abundance having scouted across the world for some high-level clubs.

“Brian’s background, contacts, and experience will be vital as we continue to move the club forwards.”