European football the 'minimum' for Hibs - Jeggo

European football should be "the minimum every season" for Hibs, says midfielder James Jeggo.

Lee Johnson's side visit St Johnstone on Saturday and will be assured of a top-six finish as long as seventh-place Livingston don't better their result at Dundee United.

“It’s massive, since I’ve been here that’s been the aim and the goal and we put ourselves in a decent position to do that up until a couple of weeks ago,” said midfielder Jeggo, who joined in January on an 18-month deal.

“The result on the weekend [1-0 win against Hearts] has put us in a good position where it’s in our hands.

“For this club Europe is the minimum every season and we know that top six allows us to do that.

“On a step-by-step basis, making sure that we’re in that top six and then seeing what else we can achieve.

“For a player, you want to play at the highest level possible and playing in Europe is a challenge that everyone wants to experience.

“You look at the atmosphere on Saturday and imagine what playing in Europe would be like here. For all of us, we want to experience moments like that and being in Europe will give us those moments."